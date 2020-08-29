Trump Pays Highest Respect to Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he pays his highest respect to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation for health reasons earlier in the day.

"I want to pay my highest respect to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a very great friend of mine," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from New Hampshire, praising the outgoing Japanese leader as a "great gentleman."

"We've had a great relationship and I just feel very badly about it, because it must be very severe for him to leave," Trump said. "He loves his country so much and for him to leave, you know, I just can't imagine what it is."

Referring to Abe's resignation, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Twitter that "I am grateful for your friendship and leadership."

"I'm sad to see you step down, but I know the strong alliance between our countries and peoples will continue for generations to come," Biden said. "Wishing you good health in the years ahead, my friend."

