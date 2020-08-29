Tokyo Confirms 247 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 247 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day above 200, the metropolitan government said.

The new infections in the Japanese capital included 72 cases in their 20s, 44 in their 40s, 42 in their 30s, 26 in their 50s and 22 in their 60s.

The number of seriously ill cases rose by two from Friday to 32.

