Swimmer Ikee Returns to Competition after Leukemia Treatment

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee competed in an event in Tokyo on Saturday, marking her comeback to competition for the first time in about one year and seven months after being treated for leukemia.

Ikee, 20, participated in the 50-meter freestyle event in a special competition at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

She finished the race in 26.32 seconds, against the Japanese female record of 24.21 seconds set by herself.

Ikee was hospitalized in February last year for treatment of leukemia. After leaving hospital in December, she resumed her swimming training in March this year.

