Abe's Resignation to Complicate Casino Development in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to complicate an already stalled plan to introduce casino resorts in the country.

In parliamentary remarks in June, Abe expressed an eagerness to push ahead with the casino development even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tourism is expected to recover once the infectious disease is contained. IR will help Japan become an advanced tourism country," Abe said at the time, referring to the development of integrated resorts that house casinos.

The government plans to develop up to three casino resorts as an engine of the country's economic growth. It planned to formalize its criteria for selecting hosts as early as January this year.

In December last year, however, a bribery scandal involving Tsukasa Akimoto, state minister in charge of the casino development, came to light, forcing the government to put on hold the process of formalizing the criteria.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]