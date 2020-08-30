Typhoon Lionrock Victims in Japan Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaizumi, Iwate Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Medical corporation staff Sunday mourned for care home residents in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, who died in the 2016 heavy rains caused by Typhoon Lionrock.

All nine residents of the elderly care home Ranran in the town of Iwaizumi were killed in the rains on Aug. 30, 2016.

Staff at medical corporation Ryokusenkai, which operated Ranran, offered silent prayers in front of an altar set up at the former site of the care home.

"I can't forget the scene even after four years," Ryokusenkai executive director Hiroaki Sato said. "We'll act to prevent such a deadly disaster," he said.

In Iwaizumi, 25 people were killed in the typhoon.

