Edano Projected to Head New Opposition Party

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, looks set to be picked as the leader of the new opposition party to be created through the merger of the CDPJ and the Democratic Party for the People.

A leadership election is likely to be held during the week starting on Sept. 7.

There are moves to have DPFP policy chief Kenta Izumi run for the party presidency to prevent Edano from taking the top post without a contest, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The new opposition party is expected to be joined by about 150 lawmakers, including 89 CDPJ members, 62 DPFP members and 20 nonaffiliated lawmakers.

A meeting of a joint election board is set to be held on Tuesday to decide the schedule of the presidency election. Those who want to file their candidacies need to collect at least 20 supporters from fellow lawmakers.

