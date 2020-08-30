Suga to Run in Race to Choose Abe's Successor
Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga plans to run in a ruling party race to choose a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, informed sources said Sunday.
Suga conveyed his intention to run for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency to LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai in a meeting on Saturday, the sources said.
Abe, also LDP president, announced his resignation for health reasons Friday.
The LDP is considering convening a parliamentary session on Sept. 17 to elect Abe's successor, a senior party official said.
