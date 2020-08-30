Tokyo Confirms 148 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its first reading below 200 in five days, the metropolitan government said.

The new infections included 78 cases in their 20s to 30s. The number of seriously ill cases rose by two from Saturday to 34.

Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, reported its first death from the coronavirus.

