Suga to Run in Race to Choose Abe's Successor
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga plans to run in a ruling party race to choose a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, informed sources said Sunday.
Suga, 71, conveyed his intention to run for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency to LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai in a meeting on Saturday, the sources said.
A 47-member LDP faction led by Nikai plans to support Suga in the leadership race. Senior officials of a faction led by former General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita are rallying support for Suga from its 54 members.
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who leads a 54-member faction, has signaled support for Suga.
Abe, also LDP president, announced his resignation for health reasons Friday. Abe, who is from a 98-member faction led by former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, has told aides that he prefers Suga as his successor. But it is uncertain whether the Hosoda faction will act together in support of Suga.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]