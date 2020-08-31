LDP Drafts Schedule to Elect Post-Abe Leader on Sept. 14

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has drafted a schedule to elect the next party leader at a meeting of LDP lawmakers on Sept. 14, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to step down for health reasons, informed sources said Monday.

The main candidate in the leadership race is now expected to be Yoshihide Suga, 71, currently chief cabinet secretary.

At a regular press conference on Monday morning, Suga declined to comment on the upcoming leadership election. "Responding to the novel coronavirus is the biggest challenge for the time being," the top government spokesman stressed.

Suga is believed to officially announce his candidacy after the party adopts the election schedule on Tuesday.

