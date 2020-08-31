Abe Assures Trump of Unchanging Policy to Cement Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday of Japan's unwavering policy of strengthening its alliance with the United States.

During phone talks of about 30 minutes, Abe told Trump to feel sure that the policy will not change even after the prime minister steps down for health reasons.

Abe also expressed gratitude that his relationship of trust with Trump has formed a foundation for closer ties between their countries.

Trump said he will miss Abe, calling the prime minister his closest friend. The president added that he wants Abe to take good care of himself so that he can recover his health.

After the talks, Trump posted a message on Twitter saying, "Shinzo will soon be recognized as the greatest prime minister in the history of Japan, whose relationship with the USA is the best it has ever been."

