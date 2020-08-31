Japan's Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Reach 68,800

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan came to 68,800 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The country's cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by 96 from a week earlier to 1,299.

The cumulative total includes 712 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 149 crew members of the Costa Atlantica, a cruise ship, which was hit by an outbreak when it was docked in the southwestern city of Nagasaki, and 15 people sent back to Japan on government-chartered flights.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases, at 20,717, followed by Osaka, at 8,491, Kanagawa, at 4,912, Fukuoka, at 4,568, and Aichi, at 4,503.

