Japan Confirms 437 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 437 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while the country's death toll from the virus rose by 14 to 1,313.

Tokyo confirmed 100 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on the day, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the capital stood below 200 for the second consecutive day. Seriously ill patients decreased by two to 32.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 53 new cases. Osaka's daily figure stood below 60 for the first time since July 20, when the prefecture had 49 cases.

Osaka recorded four new fatalities linked to the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]