Ex-Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Masuko Dies at 71

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> said Monday that former Chairman Osamu Masuko died of heart failure Thursday. He was 71.

Masuko was sent to Mitsubishi Motors from trading house Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> in 2004 to reconstruct the automaker, which was neck-deep in a vehicle defect cover-up scandal at the time.

He became president of Mitsubishi Motors in January 2005.

After leading the company's turnaround efforts for 15 years, Masuko stepped down as chairman Aug. 7 this year due to health reasons.

Masuko joined the trading house in 1972.

