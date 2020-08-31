Ex-Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Masuko Dies at 71
Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> said Monday that former Chairman Osamu Masuko died of heart failure Thursday. He was 71.
Masuko was sent to Mitsubishi Motors from trading house Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> in 2004 to reconstruct the automaker, which was neck-deep in a vehicle defect cover-up scandal at the time.
He became president of Mitsubishi Motors in January 2005.
After leading the company's turnaround efforts for 15 years, Masuko stepped down as chairman Aug. 7 this year due to health reasons.
Masuko joined the trading house in 1972.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]