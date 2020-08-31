Suga Secures Support from Majority of LDP Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday secured support from a majority of Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers ahead of the upcoming election to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On the day, the 98-member faction led by former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, the biggest force in the ruling party and Abe's home faction, decided to support Suga, 71, in the race to elect the party's next president.

The 54-member faction led by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso also decided to back Suga, following a similar move by the 47-member faction led by Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai. A group of about 20 party lawmakers who do not belong to any faction is also poised to follow suit.

Among other possible candidates, Fumio Kishida, 63, chairman of the Policy Research Council, sought support from party kingpins, while former Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63, has made up his mind to join the race.

Also on Monday, the LDP drafted a timetable to elect the party leader on Sept. 14 after a campaign period from Sept. 8.

