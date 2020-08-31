Tokyo’s Toshimaen Closes after 94 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward closed on Monday after 94 years of operations, as visitors bid farewell.

Families and other visitors said their goodbyes in their own ways. Many took pictures inside one of the leading amusement parks in the greater Tokyo area.

Tickets for the park’s final day were sold out. The park’s operator had switched to an advance booking system due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The amusement park opened in 1926.

The park’s popular attractions included its river pool, believed to be the world’s first, and a wooden carousel made in Germany in 1907.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]