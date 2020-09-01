Japan Automakers Striving to Provide Mobile Power Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--More and more Japanese automakers are accelerating their efforts to develop systems to use fuel cell cars or electric vehicles to supply electricity in times of disaster.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Monday that they will create a mobile power generation and supply system that uses a hydrogen fuel cell bus equipped with batteries.

The two companies aim to promote the introduction of the "Moving e" system in cooperation with local governments.

Toyota's fuel cell bus will generate power and charge Honda-developed portable batteries for use at evacuation shelters and other places.

The system will be capable of powering an evacuation shelter with a capacity of 50 people for three days if the fuel cell bus is deployed within a radius of about 100 kilometers from a hydrogen station, according to the companies.

