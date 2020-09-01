1 in 4 in Japan Stockpiles More Sanitary Goods amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--One in four people in Japan has increased their stockpiles of face masks, alcohol for disinfection and other goods due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Japan Weather Association survey shows.

The government recommends the public to stockpile items needed to prevent coronavirus infections at home in preparation for a possible natural disaster. Experts agree, saying that it is unclear whether shelters will have enough stocks of such goods.

The association conducted its second online survey about disaster stockpiling on Aug. 13 ahead of the country’s Disaster Prevention Day on Tuesday, covering women in their 20s to 40s. Valid answers came from 300 of them.

It found that 24.7 pct of the respondents had newly stockpiled or boosted their stockpiles of items to prevent coronavirus infections. Many referred to face masks, antiseptics and disinfectant wipes.

The proportion of respondents saying they know that at least a three-day supply of food and water for all household members is necessary to prepare for a disaster stood at 51.0 pct, up 4.2 percentage points from the previous survey in 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]