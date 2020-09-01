Pasona to Move Core Functions to Awaji Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. <2168> plans to move core functions at its Tokyo headquarters to Awaji Island in the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo, according to company officials.

Pasona plans to relocate roughly 1,200 workers, or about 70 pct of some 1,800 Tokyo office workers responsible for headquarters operations, to the island in stages, starting this month. The relocation is set to be completed in around spring 2024, the officials said Monday.

The move is aimed at addressing the concentration of Pasona’s workforce in Tokyo and reducing impacts of future disasters on the company’s business operations.

Some key executives in charge of corporate planning, human resources and finance will also move to the island.

Pasona Chief Executive Officer Yasuyuki Nambu has been stationed on Awaji Island since spring this year, following the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

