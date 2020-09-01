LDP Decides to Skip Rank-and-File Voting in Leadership Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold its upcoming leadership election without voting by rank-and-file party members.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's General Council, despite a spate of objections from participants.

Prior to the meeting, LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai claimed that it is necessary to select as soon as possible the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is set to step down for health reasons.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner in the leadership race, will hold a press conference on Wednesday evening to announce his candidacy, informed sources said.

At a leadership election board meeting on Wednesday, the party is slated to formally set the leadership election for Sept. 14.

