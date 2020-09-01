Toyota Tsusho to Sell Toyota Subcompact in Africa

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. <8015> said Tuesday it will sell in Africa a Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> subcompact passenger car produced by Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269>.

The production is outsourced to a Suzuki plant in India.

The car will be sold under the name of Starlet in South Africa from mid-September. The sale of the model will be gradually expanded to 46 other countries.

Toyota agreed in March last year to outsource the production of compact cars for the African market to Suzuki. The Starlet will be the first model under the collaboration.

In January last year, Toyota Tsusho took over Toyota's entire sales operations in Africa.

