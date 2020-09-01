Virus Crisis Causing Staff Shortage for Japan Census

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry is expected to face the challenge of ensuring the accuracy of a national census, scheduled to begin on Sept. 14, as it struggles to secure enough survey personnel to cover all households due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The upcoming census will be the 100th since the quinquennial survey in the country was first carried out in 1920.

At a related event in Tokyo on Tuesday, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi called on people to respond to the survey. "Data from the survey will become indispensable materials for tackling such issues as regional revitalization, as well as the aging of society and the sluggish birthrate," she said. "I hope people will understand the importance of the survey and respond to it."

The census covers all people living in Japan as of Oct. 1, asking their names, sex, dates of birth, employment statuses and other questions. It has been held every five years except in 1945, in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

The results of the survey will be used to rezone single-seat constituencies for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and calculate the amounts of the central government's tax revenue grants to local governments, among other purposes.

