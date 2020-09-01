Olympic Flame to Be Displayed across Japan from Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Olympic flame for the Tokyo Games will be displayed across Japan from November, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry will solicit municipalities interested in hosting the traveling exhibition and select about 10 in late October. The tour will take about five months through March 2021.

The move is aimed at shoring up regional communities and fostering momentum toward the Tokyo Games, which has been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A lantern holding the flame will be showcased for up to a week in each location. Host municipalities will be required to take steps to prevent coronavirus infections, such as requiring people to make reservations for the event and checking body temperatures of visitors.

“I hope that the exhibition will bolster the Olympic movement even in areas where the torch relay will not be held,” internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]