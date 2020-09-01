Japan Confirms 635 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 635 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, while the country's death toll from the virus rose by 13 to 1,326.

The number of new infection cases reported in Tokyo on the day came to 170, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the third consecutive day. Seriously ill patients decreased by three to 29.

According to the metropolitan government, the town of Oshima on the island of Izu Oshima confirmed five new cases, its first reported coronavirus infections.

Elsewhere in Japan, the central prefecture of Ishikawa reported 27 new cases, its daily high.

