Pasona to Move Core Head Office Functions to Awaji Island

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. <2168> said Tuesday that it will move core functions at its Tokyo headquarters to Awaji Island in the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo.

Of some 1,800 head office workers, roughly 1,200 responsible for administrative duties, such as personnel affairs, and operations related to digital transformation, which aims to revamp existing systems with digital technologies, will be relocated to the island in stages from this month. The transfer is set to be completed by the end of March 2024.

The move is intended to reduce the impacts of possible future disasters on the company's operations by addressing the concentration of its workforce in Tokyo and to support diverse work styles, including teleworking.

Pasona has judged it possible to relocate much of its head office functions to the island as improvements in communications infrastructure are enabling the company to continue operations from remote areas.

It has been engaged in a regional revitalization project on Awaji Island since 2008, with some 700 employees already working there.

