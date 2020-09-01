Average Temperatures of Waters off Japan Hit Record Highs in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The average sea surface temperatures of waters south of Japan in August were the highest since comparable data became available in 1982, the Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

The agency warned of the possibility of a typhoon approaching the country without losing power as the surface temperatures are expected to remain high in September.

It surveys the sea surface temperatures in 10 sections of waters off the archipelago.

The average surface temperature of waters east of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa stood at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees higher than average year.

The agency also reported that the surface temperatures of waters off the Shikoku western and Tokai central regions averaged 29.8 degrees and those of southeastern waters off the Kanto eastern region 29.3 degrees, exceeding average-year readings by 1.7 degrees and 1.6 degrees, respectively.

