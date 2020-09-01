Nippon Yusen, Others to Test Fuel Cell Commercial Ships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen K.K. <9101> said Tuesday that it will conduct a trial to put high-power fuel cell commercial ships into practical use with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. <7012>, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. and others.

Using hydrogen as fuel, the ships will not emit carbon dioxide.

It will be the first test of its kind to be conducted in Japan, according to Nippon Yusen.

The companies will develop fuel cell batteries for vessels. They will then start operating a vessel equipped with such batteries as a midsize tourist ship that can accommodate around 100 people.

The ship will be based in the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo. The test will be held until February 2025.

