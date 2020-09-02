Kirin Starts Using Shared Offices amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. <2503> has started the use of shared workspaces in earnest as part of work style reforms and to cope with the new coronavirus epidemic.

The major Japanese beverage group said Tuesday that about 3,000 employees, mainly marketing employees, of the holding company and three core units who work at group bases in the Tokyo metropolitan areas can use contracted shared offices from the same day.

Those working inside the office can also use the shared workspaces. The three units are Kirin Brewery Co., soft drink maker Kirin Beverage Co. and wine maker Mercian Corp.

The holding company also decided to stop paying allowances for commuter passes from October for about 4,000 domestic employees at the parent firm and the subsidiaries who work from home for three days or more a week normally. The group will instead introduce a system to cover actual costs of job-related transportation for them.

These employees will get 3,000 yen per month in allowances to cover utility and other costs related to working from home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]