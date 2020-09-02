Man Fired by Sushi Restaurant over Tattoo Rumor Seeks Damages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--A 20-year-old man who got fired from a sushi restaurant job over a rumor that he has a tattoo went to court to seek damages from the company operating the restaurant.

In a petition for a labor dispute adjudication procedure filed with Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, the man demanded the company, Kioikyubei, pay a total of 5.8 million yen in damages and as wages during the dispute.

The man had been working as an assistant chef at the luxury sushi restaurant located inside Hotel New Otani in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward.

According to a lawyer representing the man, a friend of the man, speaking to the sushi restaurant’s manager on July 26, suggested that the man has a tattoo.

Two days later, the president of the company who heard about the rumor fired the man without confirming the facts.

