Over 50,000 People in Japan Dismissed amid Epidemic

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of people dismissed from their jobs due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic totaled 50,326 in Japan as of Monday, the government said Tuesday.

The number of such people, mainly nonregular workers, grew by more than 10,000 every month between May and July and by 9,000 in August, according to a labor ministry survey.

There are more people discharged from their jobs due to the epidemic as the survey did not cover the whole of the employment situation in the country.

Of those dismissed during the week through Friday, over 60 pct were nonregular workers, according to the survey, conducted mainly through Hello Work public job placement offices nationwide.

By industry, the largest group of fired employees worked in the manufacturing sector. The retail sector came next.

