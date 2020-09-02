Power Struggle among LDP Factions Backing Leadership Hopeful Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--With Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga taking a lead in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race, major LDP factions backing him are already competing for party executive and cabinet posts under a possible Suga administration.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai's faction was the first to throw its support behind Suga. Nikai is now viewed as likely to keep his current powerful job if Suga is elected the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is set to leave office for health reasons.

"It's certain that Secretary-General Nikai will stay on," said a former cabinet minister who belongs to the Nikai faction.

But the party's three largest factions, respectively led by former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and former LDP General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita, are unhappy with the advantage held by the Nikai faction.

A day after Abe announced his resignation last Friday, Suga informed Nikai and LDP parliamentary affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama first of his intention to run in the party election to pick Abe's successor.

