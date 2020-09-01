Japan Dept. Store Sales Remain Weak in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Sales at four major Japanese department store operators remained sluggish in August due to the spread of the new coronavirus and the summer heat, their data showed Tuesday.

Sales were especially weak at department stores in urban areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, western Japan.

At J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, which runs the Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores, sales plunged 29.4 pct following a 25.8 pct fall in July.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> saw its sales dive 23.4 pct, worse than 22.8 pct.

In the two groups, the flagship Daimaru Shinsaibashi store in Osaka and Mitsukoshi store in Tokyo's posh Ginza district suffered protracted weakness.

