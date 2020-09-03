Epidemic Helps Boost Interest in Migration to Local Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Migration to the countryside from urban areas is garnering more attention in Japan as the novel coronavirus crisis has sparked teleworking and interest in environments free from crowds.

Trying to catch the momentum, local governments are offering online seminars and consultations, at a time when many rural areas in the country are facing serious depopulation.

A joint migration seminar held in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Aug. 22 by the central prefectures of Yamanashi and Shizuoka attracted some 50 participants, including online attendees.

At the event, two company workers in their 30s explained how they are working remotely, demonstrating the appeal of their current lifestyles, such as having more time to spend with their children. They migrated from Tokyo with their families, with one of them to Yamanashi and the other to Nagano.

With the event venue filled with a sense of enthusiasm, they were bombarded with questions about the good points of living in regional areas amid the coronavirus crisis and whether there are any problems with child-rearing in the countryside.

