New Japan PM to Address U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 25

New York, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new prime minister, who will be elected in mid-September, is scheduled to give a speech at a U.N. General Assembly session on Sept. 25, according to the order of speeches released on Tuesday.

Attention is expected to be focused on what the successor to incumbent Shinzo Abe has to say to the international community about Japan's diplomatic policy, observers said.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, world leaders are likely to deliver their speeches by video in principle at this year's session, set to be held for eight days through Sept. 29.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to give their respective speeches on Sept. 22, the annual session's opening day.

Trump has expressed his willingness to visit the U.N. headquarters in New York to deliver his speech.

