Trudeau Values Abe's Contribution to Japan-Canada Ties

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appreciated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's contribution to developing Japan-Canada relations, in their 20-minute telephone talks on Wednesday.

Abe explained to Trudeau about his resignation a year before his current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September next year, according to Japanese officials.

The outgoing prime minister asked the Canadian leader to continue efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations, including work to give shape to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative promoted by the Abe administration.

