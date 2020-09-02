Toyo Engineering Receives Biomass Power Plant Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Toyo Engineering Corp. <6330> said Wednesday it has received an order to build a large-scale biomass power plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Under the order estimated at around 30 billion yen, the plant, with a power generation capacity of 75,000 kilowatts, is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The Japanese company will start construction in 2021. A unit of Tokyo Gas Co. <9531> plans to acquire the project from an investment fund in mid-September.

The construction of renewable energy-related plants is one of Toyo Engineering’s key businesses.

“We aim to get several more orders for biomass power plants within this fiscal year,” a company official said.

