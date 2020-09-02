Suga Declares Candidacy for LDP Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced on Wednesday his decision to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's election to pick its next president, set for Sept. 14.

The poll is for effectively choosing the country's next prime minister to succeed Shinzo Abe, who will resign due to health reasons. Suga is highly likely to be elected new LDP president as he commands the backing of some 70 pct of over 390 lawmakers of the LDP.

"I will make all possible efforts to continue the steps Prime Minister Abe has promoted with all his body and soul, and take them forward," Suga, 71, told a news conference to declare his bid for the LDP presidency.

"A political vacuum is not allowed at a time when the country is facing tough challenges," he continued. "I will aim to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and at the same time promote economic and social activities," he said, showing his determination to protect employment and resuscitate the Japanese economy. He also stressed his intention to maintain and advance Abenomics, the signature economic policy mix of the outgoing prime minister.

Suga's announcement came after LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, both 63, declared their candidacies in the party race on Tuesday.

