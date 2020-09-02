SBI Close to Ties with 3 or 4 Regional Banks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--SBI Holdings Inc. <8473> is very close to reaching a tie-up agreement with three or four regional banks under its initiative to create Japan's "fourth megabank," President Yoshitaka Kitao said Wednesday.

The major Japanese online financial services firm is also considering promoting a "dispersed society" for the post-coronavirus era, in which social and economic activities are spread to regional areas, Kitao said in a lecture at a financial conference hosted by Jiji Press.

Kitao also unveiled a plan to create a smart city around Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan and develop it into a new international financial hub.

He added that SBI will invest in up to 10 regional banks under the fourth megabank initiative. SBI currently has capital alliances with four regional lenders including Shimane Bank <7150>.

Japan's three megabanks are MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank.

