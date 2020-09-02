Japan's Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Top 70,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Total novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, including those linked to foreign cruise ships, exceeded 70,000 on Wednesday.

Japan confirmed 596 new cases on the day, boosting the cumulative total to 70,461.

The pace of increase is slowing. It took seven days for the sum to reach 50,000 after topping 40,000, 10 more days to hit 60,000 and 13 more days to exceed 70,000.

On Wednesday, 141 cases were reported in Tokyo. The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the fourth straight day.

Of the 141 cases, 35 were in their 20s and 30 in their 30s, according to the metropolitan government. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms was unchanged at 29.

