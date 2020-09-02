Tokyo Reports 141 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday came to 141, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the fourth straight day. Of the day's total, 35 people are in their 20s, 30 in their 30s, 22 in their 40s, 18 in their 50s and 13 aged under 10.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 29, unchanged from the previous day.

