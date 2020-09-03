Freighter with 43 Crew Members Goes Missing off Japan; 1 Rescued

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard received a distress signal from a Panamanian-registered freighter with 43 crew members when the ship was traveling in the East China Sea, about 185 kilometers west of Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The coast guard's 10th regional headquarters in Kagoshima received the call from the Gulf Livestock 1 freighter at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday (4:45 p.m. Tuesday GMT).

Coast guard officers and Maritime Self-Defense Force members have rescued a Filipino crew member but the 42 others remain unaccounted for.

According to the coast guard and the Defense Ministry, an MSDF patrol plane found the Filipino man in flotation gear drifting in the sea and a coast guard patrol ship rescued him. The man is conscious and can walk by himself.

MSDF members also found a ship which appeared to be a life boat but no one was aboard.

