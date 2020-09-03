Japan Loses Disease-Free Status for Classical Swine Fever

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan lost its disease-free status for classical swine fever Thursday for the first time in 13 years, a blow to local pig farmers trying to find new export destinations.

Japan remains unable to contain the infectious disease two years after experiencing its first outbreak in 26 years at a pig farm in the central Japan prefecture of Gifu in September 2018.

The agriculture ministry initially tried to contain the disease by culling pigs. But the disease spread to other areas, mainly in central and eastern Japan, carried by wild boars.

The ministry changed its policy in September last year and started pig vaccinations. As long as the vaccinations continue, however, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) will not give Japan the swine fever-free status.

Japan exported about 2,000 tons of pork annually in recent years.

