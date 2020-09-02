Itochu, 3 Others Agree to Create New Digital Ad Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. <8001> and subsidiary FamilyMart Co. <8028> as well as NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> and CyberAgent Inc. <4751> said Wednesday that they have agreed to launch a new digital advertising company.

The new company will advertise goods and services on smartphones, utilizing purchase records obtained at FamilyMart convenience stores and NTT Docomo's membership data.

A joint company of Itochu and FamilyMart will hold a 55 pct stake in the new company, Data One Corp., to be established in December, while 40 pct will be held by NTT Docomo and 5 pct by CyberAgent.

The new company will combine data from FamilyMart's FamiPay smartphone payment service and NTT Docomo's d Point reward program, for efficient marketing.

In the future, it aims to collect purchase data from other retailers, such as supermarkets and drugstores, to expand operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]