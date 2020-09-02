FTC Warns of Law Violations by Convenience Store Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission suggested on Wednesday that convenience store operators may be violating the antimonopoly law by forcing their franchise outlets to operate 24 hours a day.

A survey by the FTC showed that 66.8 pct of franchise store owners want to review business hours. But there were some cases in which chains refused to discuss service hours with owners, according to the survey.

The FTC called on eight chains to improve the situation voluntarily.

The survey showed 18.8 pct of store owners want to shorten business hours temporarily, 15.8 pct aim a full shift to shorter hours and 32.2 pct are interested in introducing shorter hours on a trial basis.

Many owners cited unprofitability in operations late at night and a shortage of staff as reasons to look to review business hours, according to the survey.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]