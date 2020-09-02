Suga Eager to Meet Kim Jong Un

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed his eagerness on Wednesday to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once he becomes prime minister to resolve abductions of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang.

"I want to make a breakthrough" in the abduction issue by meeting Kim Jong Un without preconditions, Suga told a news conference held to declare his bid for the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidency.

The LDP is scheduled to hold a vote on Sept. 14 to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last week announced his resignation for health reasons.

Suga showed his intent to inherit Abe's policy to resolve a territorial row between Tokyo and Moscow over Russian-controlled northwestern Pacific islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan.

Abe sought to resolve the dispute based on the 1956 Japan-Soviet joint declaration, which

