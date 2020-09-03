Suga Eager to Have Mobile Phone Rates Lowered Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has expressed his eagerness to have mobile phone fees lowered further if he becomes the country’s next prime minister.

“I want to make thorough steps to create a system which will spur industry competition,” Suga said in a news conference held Wednesday to declare his bid for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidency to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last week announced his resignation due to health problems.

Suga also suggested his willingness to promote realignment of regional banks, saying that there are “too many” regional banks in the country.

By holding up such policies, Suga apparently tried to differentiate himself from Abe, while succeeding broad ideas of Abenomics, the signature economic policy mix of the outgoing prime minister, observers said.

Major mobile phone carriers and regional banks are paying close attention to Suga’s remarks as he is widely seen as a top contender to succeed Abe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]