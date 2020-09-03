Mercury Tops 40 Degrees in Niigata Pref. to Set Sept. Japan Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The mercury topped 40 degrees Celsius in the city of Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday, hitting a new domestic record high for September, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temperature in the city rose to as high as 40.4 degrees on the day, surpassing the previous domestic September record of 39.7 degrees, set in the city of Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Sept. 2, 2000. The mercury in the city of Tainai, also in Niigata, broke the Kumagaya record as well, reaching 40.0 degrees.

Temperatures rose to or above 35 degrees in many areas along the Sea of Japan coast from western to northeastern Japan, as the "foehn" phenomenon, in which warm humid air from the south becomes hotter after crossing mountains, is believed to have occurred from the effect of Typhoon Maysak.

The city of Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, logged a temperature of 39.1 degrees, rewriting its September record, while the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, saw its year-round record surpassed with a temperature of 38.6 degrees.

The foehn phenomenon caused by Maysak, the ninth typhoon of the season, occurred on Wednesday as well, with Sanjo and Tainai marking 37.3 degrees and 35.7 degrees, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]