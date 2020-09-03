Nissan's New Tech Enables Mass Production of Carbon Fiber Parts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Thursday it has developed a technology that enables mass production of auto parts made of carbon fiber reinforced plastics.

The company aims to produce lighter vehicles using the material, which is as strong as steel, but weighs about half of the metal. CFRP is used for auto bodies.

Nissan has so far limited the use of the material to the production of only some models, such as the GT-R sports car, as mass-producing CFRP parts is costly and time-consuming.

Its new technology will shorten the time needed for forming parts by some 80 pct from conventional methods to make CFRP pats. Costs involved will also be smaller. The use of CFRP parts will make a vehicle 80 kilograms lighter, according to the company.

Currently, automakers are racing to develop electric vehicles, but are facing the challenge of reducing the weight of such vehicles, equipped with motors and batteries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]