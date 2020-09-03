Japan Confirms 659 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 659 new coronavirus cases Thursday, while the country's death toll from the virus rose by eight to 1,348.

The number of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 211 on the day, topping 200 for the first time in five days, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the 211 cases, 62 were in their 20s, 45 in their 30s, 30 each in their 40s and 50s, and 12 in the age group of 10-19.

Patients with severe symptoms decreased by two to 27. The Japanese capital also reported one fatal case.

Aichi Prefecture confirmed 18 new cases. The daily figure in the central prefecture stood below 20 for the first time since July 17.

