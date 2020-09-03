Tokyo Confirms 211 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 211 on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in five days.

Of the day's total, 62 people are in their 20s, 45 in their 30s, 30 each in their 40s and 50s, and 12 in the 10-19 age group.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo fell by two from the previous day to 27.

